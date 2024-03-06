Amusement parks | Linnanmäki raised its prices again

Linnanmäki ticket prices have become more expensive every year. Now the price is 51 euros.

Linnanmäki the price of the amusement park wristband will rise again. In 2024, an adult wristband will cost 51 euros. The increase from last year is four euros.

This year, the increase was twice as much as last season. In 2023, the price of the wristband increased by two euros and was still below the phantom limit of 50 euros.

This year, the price of the evening wristband sold at the amusement park is 41 euros, and the season ticket is 299 euros. The device ticket became more expensive by one euro from last year and now costs 11 euros.

HS compared prices of daily wristbands in 2013–2024. In the comparison, the prices of a day wristband bought on the spot at the amusement park were listed.

Linnanmäki managing director Pia Adlivanki justified the increase in ticket prices with inflation in the HS story last year.

“If we didn't raise the prices as well, we would have less opportunity to develop the amusement park and allocate funds for child protection,” Adlivankin answered HS.

The CEO also emphasized that entrance to Linnanmäki is free on all other days except the theme weeks, and that the amusement park offers free amusement equipment and play areas for the youngest children in the family.

Linnanmäki will open in 2024 on Friday, April 26. For the last time this year, Linnanmäki will be open on Sunday 20 October, which is the last day of the light carnival week.

The first one once Linnanmäki opened its doors in 1950.

Linnanmäki is owned by the Children's Day Foundation, which was founded in 1956 by six well-known child protection organizations.

Every year, the foundation distributes money from its results to its founding organizations for child protection work.