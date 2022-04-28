Amusement parks Linnanmäki opens tomorrow – The amusement park still limits the number of visitors

The amusement park closely monitors the number of customers so that guests can maintain sufficient safety distances to other people.

Linnanmäki The amusement park in Helsinki’s Alppiharju traditionally opens on the eve of May Day on Friday. The gates open at three in the afternoon.

One novelty has been brought to Linnanmäki’s practices as a legacy of the corona pandemic: the amusement park intends to further limit the number of visitors. The reason is that the amusement park would be spacious enough.

According to Adlivankin, the number of customers allowed has not been determined, but the amusement park will be closely monitored so that people can keep safety distances from each other.

He recommends booking your seats online in advance if you want to secure admission at a certain time. Admission is free.

The season ends with the light carnival, which is celebrated on October 23rd.

Last year, the Linnanmäki season did not start until June due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, the Autumn Light Carnival was completely canceled.

This the novelty of the year is the Balling Game, where guests of the amusement park get to throw balls. In addition, the amusement park has a new restaurant, Hurlumhei.

This year, Lamburgmäki offers colorful burgers. Vegan delicacies such as vegan soft drinks are also available.

No new hardware is now visible. CEO of Linnanmäki Pia Adlivankin says ongoing equipment projects have had to be put on ice due to the pandemic.

“As the world somehow normalizes, we will relaunch projects. We are confident about the coming season. ”

Number of visitors Linnanmäki continues to restrict so that the amusement park is sufficiently spacious and safe entertainment is possible.

According to Adlivankin, the number of customers allowed has not been determined, but the amusement park will be closely monitored so that people can keep safety distances from each other.

He recommends booking your seats online in advance if you want to secure admission at a certain time. Admission is free.