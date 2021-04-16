Performance at Parque Warner in Madrid, on April 3, after its reopening. Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press

The season for amusement parks and zoos has only started a few weeks ago, but the business has so far failed to take advantage of the usual spring pull. Sanitary restrictions limit the influx of visitors, in a year that was called to emerge and that will finally only partially improve the terrible figures of 2020. “Last year we entered 80% less than in 2019 and this year we expect it to be 50% less [en comparación con 2019]”, Summarizes Guillermo Cruz, president of the AEPA association, to which the Madrid Amusement Park, PortAventura and Warner Park, among others, are attached.

The representative of the sector explains that these companies are already with water up to their necks. “Last year we had very important losses, hardly sustainable for more than one season,” stresses Cruz, who predicts cuts in staff if the situation does not improve: “Without support measures, expenses will be reduced, such as personnel.” To counteract the losses, the Spanish Association of Amusement and Theme Parks (AEPA) calls for a reduction of VAT to 10% for the sector, equating it with leisure and culture, as well as a relaxation of movement restrictions to stimulate the influx of visitors.

More information

At the foot of the park, employees are already suffering the consequences of the drop in income. In Madrid, the permanent staff has already renounced the 2% salary increase that they expected this year. Much worse are temporary workers, who enter mainly in summer to cover the peak of demand in restaurants, shops and access control. “Normally they hire about 400 a year, but this year no more than 250 are expected,” explains the UGT representative in the park, Chema Gallego, who still celebrates that no permanent employee has been fired.

Restrictions between communities

Except in Catalonia, theme parks can open with limited capacity, but suffer a drop in influx due to restrictions on movement between communities, especially in sparsely populated provinces. “What is coming now is a very local audience and the parks live off tourism, from people from other provinces. If we feed on small population centers, visitors get exhausted ”, summarizes Cruz. For this reason, parks such as Dinópolis (Teruel) and Terra Mítica (Benidorm) have chosen to remain closed.

The employer’s association focuses on PortAventura, in Tarragona, the park that receives the most visitors in Spain and that generates more than 2.45 billion euros each year, according to AEPA figures. The jewel in the crown of the sector remains closed by the sanitary measures of the region. “Catalonia is the only one that prevents the opening of parks. What we are asking for is a unification of sanitary criteria in the communities ”, asks Guillermo Cruz, from the employer’s association.

In the case of PortAventura, which has been closed since October, the vast majority of its permanent staff are permanent, discontinuous employees. After finishing their last contract, at the end of 2020, many have not been hired again due to the closure of the park. They left the ERTE to go on to collect the extraordinary benefit, so that the park no longer takes charge of the social contributions of these workers, about 1,600. “It is an absolute lack of social responsibility on the part of the company,” criticizes Paco López, union representative in PortAventura.

The costs of keeping a zoo closed

Adding to the collapse of the income of these companies are high fixed costs to keep the attractions ready throughout the year, even when they are not used. Even more complicated is to do accounts in zoos, where the costs hardly vary if the park is open or closed. “There is no way to avoid these expenses,” regrets Javier Almunia, president of AIZA, the Iberian Association of Zoos and Aquariums. In these centers, only a third of the workforce has been able to take advantage of an ERTE, the rest were needed to take care of the animals and the facilities.

Despite the drop in the influx in 2020, Almunia is optimistic with the first data for this year, with a Holy Week in which the number of visitors has been “a little” lower than on the same dates in 2019, before the pandemic. However, the association, with a strong involvement in animal conservation projects, warns of a cut in zoos around the world in their items destined for animal conservation in Africa, Asia or South America, a common formula to save costs without compromising stability financial park. “Our parks in Spain are committed to maintaining this budget,” says Almunia.