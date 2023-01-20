Amusement parks | Abandoned Wasalandia became a dilapidated ghost park – Now its story ends once and for all

According to the city of Vaasa, Wasalandia must be demolished by the end of June. The schedule can be flexible if a popular street art event is organized in the area.

Amusement park Wasaland will be dismantled in Vaasa by the end of the year at the latest.

The fate of Wasalandia has been twisted for years. The amusement park stopped operating in 2015, and since then it has deteriorated badly.

“The decision is definitely a good thing, because after all, it has been right at the port from which you enter the city,” says the chairman of the Vaasa City Council Maria Tolppanen.

The reason behind the years of twisting was the lease agreement between the city and the tenant of the plot, Puuharymma oyj, which ran until 2037.

The contract, made for an exceptionally long period of time, had already been concluded in 1987. Wasalandia opened in 1988.

According to the agreement, the lessee’s responsibility is to dispose of the amusement park’s buildings at the end of the operation. The contract did not agree on how to proceed if the operation ends before 2037.

Street art in Wasalandia in summer 2021.

The Puuha group bought Wasalandia in 2001. The Puuha group, on the other hand, came under the ownership of the Spanish Aspro group in 2007. The group owns several amusement and water parks around Europe.

The Puuha group and the city of Vaasa have been negotiating the terms of the termination of the contract ever since the closing of Wasalandia.

Dismantling the park and restoring the area to its original condition is estimated to cost several hundred thousand euros.

The last ones for seven years the Puuha group has paid rent and real estate tax for the area, even though it has no longer had business operations there.

There have been various plans for the area over the years. In 2018, a group of entrepreneurs planned a theme park for the area, which would have included brewing operations, for example. However, the project failed.

“For several years, we tried to get a new use for the area,” says the deputy CEO of the Puuha Group Petteri Järvenpää.

On Monday Vaasa’s city government finally decided that the city will terminate the lease contract prematurely, and the plot of land in Vaskiluoto, Wasalandia, will be transferred to the city’s control.

According to the new agreement, the tenant will take care of dismantling the amusement park, but the city will cover the costs by granting 50,000 euros in rent credits.

Wasalandia’s lease was originally signed until 2037. In the last couple of summers, a street art exhibition has been organized in Wasalandia.

Järvenpää is satisfied that the agreement with the city of Vaasa has finally been reached, although at the same time the moods are a bit contradictory.

“Yes, this is where our coat comes in, that’s for sure. Over the course of seven years, we have paid rent and real estate tax that are certainly equivalent to the costs of one demolition. Next to that, the rent rebate granted by the city seems quite small. However, the decision is good from the point of view of the development of Vaskiluoto. Now all parties can focus on the future,” says Järvenpää.

Järvenpää cannot yet estimate the costs of dismantling the park.

“Now offers have only been requested. Let’s not worry about the price tag until after that.”

The Puuha group continues to run the campsite and spa hotel Tropiclandia located in Vaskiluoto. However, there are separate lease agreements for these.

The city of Vaasa has said that after the demolition work, the Wasalandia area will initially be temporarily used by the port of Vaasa. In the future, apartments have been planned for the area, among other things.

Wasalandian the decline already started at the turn of the millennium, when tax-free sales ended in shipping, and the number of Swedish tourists decreased in Vaasa. In the 2000s, the Power Park opened in Alahärmä began to tax the number of visitors to the small amusement park.

After many years of tinkering, the cold summer of 2015 finally gave the park the kiss of death.

“Owning an amusement park is not easy in Finland. The season is short and at the mercy of the weather. In connection with the closing of Suri itself, the fact that Wasalandia had been an important provider of summer jobs for the local youth,” says Järvenpää.

What upset him the most was what happened in the park after it closed.

“The vandalism was something quite shocking. In the fall of 2015, we covered a fully functioning amusement park for the winter, but after that, the area began to disintegrate. Everything was broken, starting with the windows,” says Järvenpää.

It is not yet known whether a street art exhibition will be seen in Wasalandia next summer. The picture is from 2021.

Although myself the amusement park has no longer been in operation, the popular street art exhibition Wasa Graffitilandia has been held in its premises for the past two summers.

Maria Tolppanen, chairperson of the Vaasa City Council, says that the Vaasa City Council hopes to continue the event this summer as well.

That’s why the city outlined in the contract that the amusement park buildings must be demolished by the end of June, but the tenant gets additional time for demolition until the end of the year if the Puuha group agrees on Graffitilandia’s operation in the area next summer as well.

“This kind of design was decided upon, because the event has been very popular and has also received national attention. We have a strong desire for the event to continue, but the city cannot decide on that. It’s a matter between the tenant and their subtenant,” Tolppanen says.

Petteri Järvenpää according to the negotiations with the street culture foundation of Vaasa, which organizes Graffitilandia, are still in progress.

Järvenpää says that the negotiations are now about money, among other things. Puuhahrymma initially hired the Vaasa Street Culture Foundation as a tenant in the park to curb vandalism. According to Järvenpää, so far only a nominal rent of a few hundred euros has been requested from the foundation.

“Pretty much like a patronage, this has been done up until now. However, the event has proven to be very popular and has sold a lot of tickets. In addition, the street culture foundation received a grant of over one hundred thousand euros from the Kone foundation last year,” Järvenpää explains the negotiations.

Chairman of the Vaasa Street Culture Foundation Aku Siik messaged HS that the negotiations are ongoing and that the foundation will at least organize Seinäjoki Graffitilandia next summer.

