Employees of the amusement parks Drievliet and Duinrell were surprised on Friday morning when they discovered a remarkable flag change along one of the attractions. When security was called to watch footage of that night, it turned out that Youtubers from StukTV had struck. ‘This is not the intention, the police officer will come and take a look at this’, it sounds from Drievliet.

#Amusement #park #discovers #flags #swapped #morning #CCTV #footage #shows #burglars