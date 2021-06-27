A Saturday evening at home with the family with joy, that of Belen Rodriguez. From the social networks of the showgirl, you can see her family members amused by Antonino Spinalbese while he was improvising guitarist.

Belen and Antonino they chose to wait for the birth of their daughter Luna Marie enjoying some relaxation at the Lake Como. However, the two are not alone. To keep company with the couple of future parents there are the mother and father of Belen, Santiago… In short, family relaxation.

Belen she is in the 36th week of pregnancy, a moment that causes her great tiredness and the desire not to strain too much physically. Antoninomeanwhile, he is close to her, not losing his energy, on the contrary.

Antonino Spinalbese he is then almost eleven years younger than Belen. Antonino he is in fact 26 years old and at the beginning there were unfortunately the “usual criticisms” relating to the years of difference.

Instead, being young and full of life seems to be one of the most important factors Belen in a good mood, as we saw yesterday evening.

Antonino Spinalbese plays and dances with his mother-in-law

Last evening Belen began to resume a cheerful moment spent in the family. Antonino Spinalbese seems to want to learn to play the guitar.

In fact, a few days ago, Antonino he had posted a photo of the “notes” he had taken relating to the basic chords to be played with the instrument.

However, there is a long way to go Antonino he still has some … from the stories of his beloved one can see in fact Antonino having fun and unassuming strumming with other music underneath

Then, some nice movements and dances in the company of the mother of Belen, Veronica Cozzani, in a beautiful living room with other “spectators”.

An evening of fun among loved ones, a beautiful and loving way to wait for the long-awaited end of the second pregnancy of Belen Rodriguez.

Belen Rodriguez and Antonino Spinalbese they are preparing at their best and seem increasingly close-knit, while Luna Marie seems to be born in mid-July.