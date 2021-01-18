A car hit and killed a Red Book Amur tiger on the Khabarovsk-Komsomolsk-on-Amur highway, reports TASS…

Representatives of the Amur Tiger Center reported to the agency’s correspondents.

According to them, the incident took place on the evening of January 17. An adult male tiger ran across the road and fell under the wheels of a Suzuki car. As a result of an accident, the animal died.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. The guards of order will have to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Recall that earlier a young tigress also died under the wheels of a car in the Nanai District of the Khabarovsk Territory. The Mercedes car also fell into disrepair as a result of an accident.