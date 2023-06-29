An Amtrak train derailed after collide with a truck on the tracks in Moorpark, California, this Wednesday morning. The train carried approx. 190 passengers, and the authorities said that only minor injuries reportedlocal media reported that 15 people were hospitalized.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. local time. three out of seven train cars left the tracksbut they remained upright.

Most of the passengers were able to get off the train on their own, and some they were taken to hospitals for your evaluation.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin said the company was gathering information about the incident.

The wrecked yellow truck was left on the tracks where it collided with the train. Other parts of the truck were scattered throughout the area.

Passengers who escaped unharmed from the accident were treated at the scene, given water and snacks as they took refuge under tents to protect themselves from the midday sun.

One passenger, César Aguilar, said he felt that the train was shaking violently before derailing. “We were shaking pretty bad,” she said. “A lot of smoke came into the cabin,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Another passenger, who did not want to be named, said he felt that the train’s emergency brakes were activated before impact. “It was like being rear-ended in a car,” she said. “When the train derailedI felt a ‘falling sensation’.”

The truck driver was able to get out of his vehicle and appeared to be fine.

