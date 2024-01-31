Genoa – It ended with a postponed to February 28th the meeting in the metropolitan city between Amt, Municipality and Trenitalia to find an agreement after the mess of free admission for passengers over 70 on the railway network in the city of Genoa.

By that date, with the arbitration of Cieli, the University's transport and logistics centrea new agreement will be sought which takes into account both the past (Trenitalia requests the recovery of the last 4 years on the integrated ticket) and future projections on the use of the various means of transport. The intention of the Municipality and AMT is to proceed with the free plan for over 70s across the entire network.

The metropolitan city, represented by the delegated councilor Claudio Garbarino, also asked to study the possibility of an integrated rail-road ticket for the entire province of Genoa, with the involvement of the Region which is the holder of the regional service contract with Trenitalia. For the moment, however, the state of the art remains the current one: no free tickets on regional trains for those over 70 for those with the Citypass card, while for those under 14 the regional promotion applies with free season tickets on the home-school route.