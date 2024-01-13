Amsterdam residents are not yet adopting the new maximum speed of 30 km/h en masse.

On a busier road with many cyclists, the maximum speed of 30 km/h is not that difficult to respect. You'll be lucky if you even reach 30 in your car. However, there are also plenty of well-organized roads in Amsterdam where speeds over 30 are quite possible, but even there you are not allowed to go faster than that speed.

30 km/h Amsterdam: 1 month later

For example on the Van Boshuizenstraat in Buitenveldert. The rule has been active for over a month. At AT5 they put it to the test to stand along the road with a laser gun together with Florrie de Pater of the Amsterdam Cyclists' Union. What seems. Of the 100 cars measured, 26 motorists drive neatly at 30 km/h or slower. The vast majority drive faster. Gosh!

In addition, the Father is quite clearly measuring along the road with a laser gun (and a camera crew). Motorists might have driven even faster if they had not seen the laser gun so clearly.

The majority pass at a speed between 30 km/h and 40 km/h. There are a few who really drive significantly faster than the speed limit. The municipality of Amsterdam does not (yet) enforce this.

The municipality is talking about an adjustment period. After that period, Amsterdam residents must take enforcement into account, although the question is whether this is realistic. Amsterdam is a big city and mass checks at 30 km/h are an impossible operation.

But what is not yet may yet come. Councilor Melanie van der Horst (Traffic) will enter into discussions with the Public Prosecution Service (OM) to discuss 'repressive' measures. Consider the installation of speed cameras on roads where many speeding violations are observed.

30 km/h a rule for the stage? In any case, it seems that Amsterdam residents shrug their shoulders and continue with the order of the day. Whose deed.

Photo: Bentley Bentayga V8 in Amsterdam via @thomcarspotter on Autoblog Spots

This article first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

