with summaryDean Huijsen made his first official playing minutes for Juventus in the 0-1 top match against AC Milan on Sunday. The 18-year-old son of former footballer Donny Huijsen came on for Federico Gatti in the 78th minute, when the final score was already on the board.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22-10-23, 23:54
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Amsterdammer #Dean #Huijsen #son #expro #Donny #debut #Juventus