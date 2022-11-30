Stay away – stay out! That is the message that the Amsterdam city council has from now on for the hordes of smoking and drinking tourists who have made parts of the city center unlivable. At the beginning of next year there will be a digital discouragement campaign for foreign visitors who come to the city exclusively for drink, drugs and sex.

The campaign is part of a new package of measures against mass tourism that councilor Sofyan Mbarki (Economic Affairs, PvdA) will present this Wednesday. Where the city council has been trying to combat the crowds and nuisance in the city center for several years, now the battle is also being fought across the borders with what Mbarki calls ‘demolition tourism’: groups of drunken British bachelors who come to Amsterdam to do everything that God has forbidden .

In addition to the ‘stay away’ campaign, Mbarki is announcing a series of other measures to curb nuisance from party tourists. For example, in certain parts of the center there will be a ban on smoking weed in the street and the council wants to bring forward the closing times of catering and prostitution windows in the Red Light District at the weekend.

The measures are linked to a new vision of Amsterdam’s ‘visitor economy’. In short, this means that tourists who cause nuisance are no longer welcome. “We want visitors who contribute, not visitors who detract from the city,” Mbarki said in a statement. “Freedom is an important value for Amsterdam, but that value has been commercialized and exploited in recent years. We want to put a stop to that.”

Revenue model

Mbarki is referring to entrepreneurs who have made a business model out of bachelor parties. Countless tour operators and intermediaries offer arrangements for stag dos in the Amsterdam city center, including a cheap flight to Schiphol. Ingredients that are offered include: a visit to a sex theater in the Red Light District, a canal cruise with a stripper, oil wrestling and a pub crawl with the bachelor handcuffed to a smurf. Everything combined of course with unlimited drinks.

In order to combat this kind of vulgar entertainment, Mbarki also wants to ‘enter into conversation’ with Amsterdam entrepreneurs who earn good money from it in addition to the discouragement campaign, which will first be held in the United Kingdom. He is optimistic. “All entrepreneurs I have spoken to say: we also benefit from a livable city.”

Up to 20 million overnight stays

Not only it type tourist coming to Amsterdam has to change Mbarki. He also wants to limit the number of tourists. This aim stems from a decision by the Amsterdam city council. Last year, they supported a limit on the number of overnight stays in the city at 20 million per year. If that limit threatens to be exceeded, the Municipal Executive is obliged to take restrictive measures as quickly as possible.

According to the latest forecasts from the municipality of Amsterdam, after a sharp dip due to the pandemic, the number of tourist overnight stays could exceed 20 million next year. In 2019, the last year before the corona crisis, there was a record number of 22 million overnight stays in Amsterdam.

Mbarki’s package also includes plans to curb the tourist flow in the longer term. It immediately shows how difficult that is for the city council. To limit the number of budget flights at Schiphol, the most important supply route for party tourists, the municipality can do nothing but lobby the government and Brussels – which are ultimately responsible. River cruises and large sea cruise ships, which have been a major irritation for years among Amsterdammers who fear for the quality of life in the city, cannot simply be banned. Mbarki now wants to “investigate” whether the number of cruise ship dockings can be reduced. Scenarios will be worked out in the first half of next year to limit the number of river cruises (2,247 units expected in 2023).

The city council also has only limited influence on the growth in the number of hotel rooms (88 percent increase since 2010). Even though there has been a ‘hotel stop’ in the city for several years, rooms will still be added in the near future, as a result of previously granted permits. Mbarki does want to investigate whether certain hotels can be converted into residential or office space on a voluntary basis.

No coffee shop ban

Mayor Femke Halsema sees a coffee shop ban for foreign smokers as an important instrument in the fight against party tourism. But last month it became clear that a large majority of the city council opposes this plan, for fear of an increase in the number of street dealers from vulnerable neighbourhoods. This means that the plan is almost certainly off the track. Another ambitious initiative by Halsema, the relocation of window prostitution from the Red Light District to an ‘erotic centre’ outside the city centre, is progressing slowly and laboriously.

Another remarkable plan from alderman Mbarki’s package: he is investigating whether it is possible to introduce a reservation system for the Red Light District on Friday and Saturday evenings, using an app. Random checks should be used to check whether visitors have a reservation. This means that the previously proposed idea for entrance gates by Mayor Halsema is off the table.