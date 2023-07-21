Dhe municipal council of Amsterdam wants to further curb the high burdens on the capital city dwellers caused by mass tourism. The city government confirmed to the AFP news agency on Thursday that it has accepted a proposal aimed at closing a key cruise ship terminal in the tourist-crowded downtown area. The exact result of the vote was not initially published.

Terminal hinders bridge construction

“Cruises that pollute the environment do not fit with our city’s sustainable ambitions,” said the liberal D66 party, which initiated the motion. The passage of cruise ships in the Dutch capital is also incompatible with the construction of a planned bridge to connect the northern and southern parts of the city.

The two districts have so far been separated from each other by the IJ, an arm of the sea that has been transformed into a large artificial lake. In recent years there have been controversial plans to build one or more additional bridges.

against the tourist rush

In November, Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, in an interview with the Dutch newspaper NRC, complained that many cruise passengers were “let loose for a few hours”, have “hardly any time” to visit museums and prefer to dine at large chain restaurants rather than at local establishments.







In recent months, the Dutch capital has taken several steps to ease the tourist rush for residents of the historic center. Since mid-May, it has been forbidden to smoke cannabis in the streets of the famous red-light district. Most recently, the city launched an online campaign against British party tourists to discourage them from visiting the largest Dutch city just to consume alcohol and drugs.