The Amsterdam City Council wants other types of tourists. More interested in his channels and less in his soft drugs. More eager to see its dazzling museums (the Rijksmuseum or the Van Gogh) than ladies and gentlemen displaying their meats in minor rags behind glass as if they were merchandise from a butcher shop. The city wants to get its ‘Red Light District’.

The mayor of the Dutch city, Femke halsema, obtained that the majority of the political groups of the City council (democratianos, conservatives, liberals, social democrats and ecologists) already approved his plan to change the tourist image that Amsterdam gives to the world.

Halsema had council members approve a project to transfer prostitutes to an “erotic entro”, a brothel on the outskirts of the city still to be built.

“Reset Amsterdam”



De Wallen, the red light district or better known as the ‘Red Light District’, you will have to close your windows to move. Political groups were tired of the image their city was giving. “It is,” say the Social Democrats, “ reset Amsterdam as a tourist city. Tourists are welcome to enjoy the beauty and freedom of the city, but not at any cost”.

The mayor’s office seeks to change the image of Amsterdam and its “red” windows. Photo: AFP

Conservatives, who had been calling for years to shut down the prostitute show in the ‘Red Light District’, applauded the decision saying it was the only one that ended with a form of drunk youth tourism that caused incidents and damaged the image of the entire city. The ‘Red Light District’ of Amsterdam is, for many young people from neighboring countries, a traditional destination for example for bachelor parties.

Mayor Halsema also warned before the vote on her project that the ‘Red Light District’ had become a point that attracted all kinds of traffic criminals and that prostitutes behind shop windows were in many cases subjected to teasing and abuse.

The groups that defend that the ‘Red Light District’ does not move from place – anonymous groups after which it is feared that they are pimps who control women in shop windows – they protest and rhetorically wonder in the Dutch press if the mayor is going to organize bus transportation to carry eventual clients of prostitutes from the center of the city to the place where the brothel is built.

2019 image of the red light district of Amsterdam. Photo: AP

The mayor now seeks the support of political groups to ban tourists They can buy cannabis in the famous ‘Coffee Shops’ in the city center, tourist attraction points. The City Council seeks that in some way these establishments – which now they are closed for measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus – make sure that those who buy cannabis are residents of Amsterdam, thus preventing tourists from doing so.

The City Council has the support of the police forces and the Justice, who consider that it would reduce the influence of organized crime. The mayor says she wants to “sink” the cannabis market into manageable, local, and not a tourist market that attracts hundreds of thousands of people a year, people who they hardly contribute to the economy from the city.

Halsema acknowledges that allowing only city residents to enter the ‘Coffee Shops’ is a bit radical, but that he sees no viable alternatives.

Visitors to the Red Light District hardly contribute to the city’s economy. Photo: archive.

The fear of the members of the City Councils is that this prohibition will generate the birth of street vendors who would buy in the ‘Coffee Shops’ and sell to tourists on the streets, with the increased risk of criminal acts and the lack of control of what it would be selling.

The ‘Coffee Shops’ pass health checks that an illegal seller on the street would not happen.

The mayor does not yet have the support of the main parties. Liberals, environmentalists and social democrats consider that the solution of banning the ‘Coffee Shops’ from selling cannabis will generate more problems of which it will solve. For example, among minors, who today do not have access to the ‘Coffee Shops’ but who could buy from an illegal street vendor.

Brussels, special

ap