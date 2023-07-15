Discouraging rowdy and rowdy tourists from encroaching on the tolerance zone has long been a goal in Amsterdam. Now the city is pushing for a new action: setting up a place for legal prostitution in another neighborhood to distribute the demand.

Rules introduced this year set earlier closing times for bars, prevent sex workers from working after 3 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., and ban smoking marijuana on the street. But many prostitutes say they now have less time to earn enough to pay for their rooms, putting pressure on them to take on clients they would otherwise turn down.

“Sex workers are being asked to put their safety and well-being at risksaid Phoebe, 29, coordinator of the Prostitution Information Center, identified only by her first name.

Bar owners are also dissatisfied, saying earlier closing hours cost them thousands of euros a month, but rowdy patrons are still a reality. Known for window dressing prostitution and sex shops, the red light district is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Amsterdam, with canals, cobbled streets and narrow houses.

“The red light district has become such a symbol that you almost forget that it is a residential area,” said Femke Halsema, Mayor of Amsterdam. The neighborhood has always been a center of commerce, art, and small businesses. The new rules are supposed to bring back those original features, he said.

Amsterdam received around 20 million visitors last year, figures provided by the city show. It has about 900,000 residents and is set to have 30 million tourists a year by 2030, Halsema said.

That is why he has sought to establish an erotic center for legal prostitution in another part of Amsterdam to help relieve the neighborhood of the crowds. Halsema said a new center would be safer and encourage more people to work legally. Prostitution is legal in the Netherlands, but it is not allowed everywhere.

“An erotic center doesn’t mean there won’t be prostitution in the red zone,” Halsema said. “What it does is that the red light district has to lose its appeal as the most important attraction for tourists.”

Others see the idea as a way to help the industry.

“The total number of legal places to work should increase, not decrease,” said Lyle Muns, a sex worker and activist.

Christa Arens, a red-light district resident, said rowdiness is part of the neighborhood’s character, as are the bars and sex workers.

“It has been around for hundreds of years,” he said. “Why relocate it?”

CLAIRE MOSES

THE NEW YORK TIMES