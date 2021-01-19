A sign for a coffee shop in Amsterdam. Illustrative photo (PHILIPPE TURPIN / MAXPPP)

No more green leaves and the red light district. Amsterdam 2025 will be without cannabis and without prostitutes. This is the project of the environmental mayor of the city who wants to move sex workers to the outskirts and who is currently bustling around coffee shops. Femke Halsema wants to do everything to keep this soft drug in the hands of the locals.

10 days ago she sent a proposal to the municipal council. It is due to meet “within the month” to discuss the ban on coffee shops for foreign tourists.

Burgemeester Halsema stelt met de driehoek een nieuw coffeeshopbeleid voor. Said moet leiden tot een kleinschalige cannabismarkt met minder viveag, minder aanbod en een lokale regulering van de purchaser. ⤵️https://t.co/by1Cb7l3H8 – Gemeente Amsterdam (@AmsterdamNL) January 8, 2021

Amsterdam has 166 coffee shops (where you can buy and consume cannabis), around a third of the establishments of its kind in the country. And every year (official figures before the Covid-19), 17 million foreigners come to get supplies, sometimes too much. Some ending with “throw up in the planters”, testimony of an exasperated resident. And this number continues to increase according to Femke Hal-sema, who therefore wants to divide the number of coffee shops by two in the capital.

Several cities, such as Maastricht and The Hague, already have measures to limit foreigners’ access to cannabis. In 1998, the country had nearly 900 coffee shops compared to 570 today. In 1976, when coffee shops were allowed to open in the Netherlands, it was to control Dutch consumption, not to turn it into a hub for cannabis tourism.

In Amsterdam, the debate is not new. As soon as she was elected in 2018, the mayor went to war against this tourism. In 2019, Femke Halsema commissioned a report to see the impact of a coffee shop ban on tourists. More than one in three tourists admitted that they would no longer come to Amsterdam if cannabis was banned. In particular, the mayor wanted a card proving residence in the Netherlands to be mandatory to buy cannabis. Some parties in the City Council are blocking for the moment.

But the Covid could be a game-changer. As everywhere else, confinement has allowed residents to rediscover their city, without tourists. The inhabitants of Amsterdam took advantage of the calm of their cobbled streets, which are usually crowded. And when thousands of French, British, Belgians and Germans arrived again this summer after deconfinement to enjoy cannabis, they realized that without them, it was still better. The mayor can count on the support of traders, residents and the police.

Will this ban cost Amsterdam dearly? Yes and no. The city wants to rely on its other “charms”. Its channels, its culture in particular. She wants to change the profile of vacationers. Cannabis-related tourism is a very specific type of tourism: foreigners who don’t consume that much in the end (apart from cannabis products) and who often sleep in cheap hotels, or Airbnbs. Amsterdam is currently a top destination for “stag parties”, and it is one type of stay that the town hall wants to reduce.

In fact, Amsterdam and the Netherlands do not depend on tourism, but are based on another economy, that of services. The Netherlands is home to many headquarters of banks and multinationals. And the port of Rotterdam, one of the largest in the world, is a great source of income. Despite the Covid, this economy is running at full speed. Little by little, Amsterdam is changing. Femke Halsema goes to war in the red light district and its famous windows behind which prostitutes offer their service. They could leave the city center. The mayor also denounces the apartment rental platforms that she considers too present in the city center. But the tourists targeted are not depressed either. And we have even already thought of a new business: in response to the mayor, an internet user wrote on the town hall’s website: “Me, I’ll just ask the owner of my Airbnb to go buy me a joint.”