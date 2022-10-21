It is an expensive wallpaper, but then you have a design from Leeuwarden in the fashionable color CJIB purple. You look at the wall in the office of a taxi company from Amsterdam. There all traffic fines are hung on the wall and the score is kept. The uploader’s message is clear: Flitsmeister doesn’t always work.

A quick look reveals over sixty speeding tickets on the wall, with three fresh tickets still in the envelope and one on the desk. One Marvin is the top scorer with 17 penalties this year. One Rick keeps it civil with three fines, but according to the uploader that is because he lost his driver’s license for a while this year.

The goal of the scoreboard? Whoever drove the most fines at the end of the year gets to pay for the company’s Christmas dinner. Incidentally, all employees have to pay their own fines and nobody is forced to drive too fast, says the uploader.