Heleen Vos, the president of the Senate (daily board) of student association ASC/AVSV, is stepping down. She communicated this in a statement to the members of the Amsterdam student corps. The reason for her step is the sexist and discriminatory comments of a group of male members during a lustrum dinner last Sunday.
#Amsterdam #student #corps #board #chairman #resigns #whores #incident
Police | Abuse in Asema-auki – According to the police, there is more than one perpetrator
The police received information about the assault after eleven in the evening.Helsinki the police are currently investigating the assault that...
Leave a Reply