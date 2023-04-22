In the period from 2017 to 2021, the male aspiring members of the Amsterdam student corps, ASC/AVSV, were harshly welcomed with regard to their new disputes, according to research by law firm De Roos & Pen. In the men’s fraternities, newcomers were structurally subjected to physical violence during their initiation. They were kicked, punched and punched.

For example, the law firm did not find a single men’s fraternity where violence was never used against the ‘aspirants’. In some men’s houses it was even customary to set a date on which the newcomers were beaten up. In addition, according to the association, it could go hard: the violence led in any case to welts, bruises and concussions. Some of the new arrivals walked with a limp after their mistreatment.

In a letter to the members, the association apologizes for the systematic violence of recent years. "The scale, seriousness and nature of the many abuses have shocked us. We would like to apologize to everyone who has suffered from the introduction time of our association in previous years. It is clear that our association culture was rotten."

#Amsterdam #student #corps #apologizes #structural #violence