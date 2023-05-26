Amsterdam | Smoking cannabis in public places was banned with a fine in the center of Amsterdam

You can still buy and smoke cannabis in coffee shops. Amsterdam wants to reduce the number of tourists who travel there for drugs, alcohol and sex.

Cannabis smoking in public places in and around Amsterdam’s Red Light District is now prohibited with a 100 euro fine.

You can still buy and smoke cannabis in coffee shops.

The city already launched the so-called “stay away” campaign by banning the sale of alcohol in shops on weekends and setting earlier closing times for “window brothels” and bars.

Amsterdam is visited by around 18 million tourists a year. Some come to the city precisely because of its liberal atmosphere.

Now the city wants to reduce the number of tourists traveling to Amsterdam for drugs, alcohol and sex.

Residents has long been disturbed by the influx of tourists, which has affected the city’s stricter line.

The decision has also been influenced by the drug trade moving to the streets and the increase in other crimes in the city center.

According to local media, almost all city councilors supported the new regulations, which are intended to curb disturbances caused by tourists and improve the comfort of residents, British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC reported in February.

“This is an important message to the irresponsible who imagine they can come here on vacation without morals. FYI to all cloud gamblers: go elsewhere! Let’s hope that the people of Amsterdam will get their ancient, beautiful city center back from the glass-eyed zombies,” stated the municipal councilor of the Christian Democratic Party for the British newspaper The Guardian.