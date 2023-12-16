You were once allowed to go 90 km/h, but next year you will only be zipping along the Paris ring road at 50 km/h.

Lowering the speed limit seems to be the solution to all our problems. Worldwide. What did Femke Halsema achieve with that speed reduction to 30 km/h in Amsterdam?

All joking aside. The Parisian overlords believe that the speed on the immensely busy Paris ring road should be reduced. The plans have met resistance from the French government. The overlords there are again of the opinion that a speed reduction is ridiculous. But the French mayor says he will continue with the plans. A case of popcorn to see how this turns out. Paris has been very good at bullying drivers lately.

What is going on?

Every working day, 1.2 million motorists commute on the Paris ring road. If you have been there as a Dutchman, you also know: these roads are absolutely terrible. There are traffic jams almost all day long and you are lucky if you can reach the speed limit of 70 km/h. It is precisely on this enormous stretch of road that the mayor of Paris wants to intervene.

As far as the mayor is concerned, the speed will increase from 70 km/h to 50 km/h on the Boulevard Périphérique after the Summer Olympics in 2024. The new speed would come into effect on September 1, 2024. In addition to the speed reduction, the mayor also plans to introduce a special lane for carpoolers, bus transport, taxis and emergency services. Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, now has the Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, hanging on her neck. He finds the speed reduction and the idea of ​​the separate lane ridiculous.

Speed ​​reduction after speed reduction

It is not the first time that a speed reduction has been implemented on the Paris ring road. The Périphérique has been in use since 1973, with a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The speed was reduced to 80 km/h in 1993. A further reduction to 70 km/h followed in 2014. Ten years later, in 2024, the mayor wants to reduce the speed even further to 50 km/h. (through RTL Today)

