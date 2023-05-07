In the Amsterdam metro, 154 football supporters were arrested on Saturday evening for singing anti-Semitic songs on Saturday evening. This is reported by the Amsterdam police Twitter.

Police say supporters have been warned several times to stop singing. When they failed to do so, they were arrested for group insult.

The metro was on its way to the Johan Cruijff Arena and was stopped at 7:30 pm at Strandvliet station, near the stadium. Ajax and AZ played against each other there. That game ended in 0-0.