Amsterdam primary school children from 4 to 11 years old can travel for free on public transport in Amsterdam for four months from 22 July. This concerns the buses, trams and metros of the transport company GVB, the municipality reports. The promotion runs until the end of November and the condition is that an adult travels with you.

It was a proposal from the PvdA during the budget debate last year. Council member Farley Asruf suggested at the time that children in this age group should travel for free every Saturday, so that public transport becomes more accessible for Amsterdam families.

Asruf received support from almost all other parties to release 1 million euros for this. Talks with the GVB now show that they do not make local public transport free every Saturday, but all week and for four months. Alderman Melanie van der Horst (Traffic) says that it is de facto more days of free travel than the original request for every Saturday.

“There are so many families for whom it is not self-evident to travel outside their own neighborhood and through the city,” says Van der Horst. ,,I hope that this action gives them a nice summer holiday and gives them the opportunity to broaden their horizons. After that, the subscription will continue for another three months. So I hope everyone takes advantage of this great promotion.”

Additional costs

If the promotion is used frequently, the GVB will pay the additional costs. Children must always travel accompanied by an adult.

If the promotion is used frequently, the GVB will pay the additional costs. Children must always travel accompanied by an adult.

The travel product can be requested from 1 July and placed on a personal public transport chip card. Amsterdammers who do not know how to do this can receive support. The municipality will deploy civil servants for this purpose who normally arrange free public transport for state pensioners. Children who do not yet have a public transport card must purchase one at their own expense. An OV chip card costs 7.50 euros.

Expensive public transport in Amsterdam

The idea behind the action of the city council is that it will permanently increase the use of public transport. Van der Horst points out that passenger numbers have still not returned to the level before the corona measures, while this is necessary to keep the public transport network up to standard. “It would of course help enormously if more people started using the trams, metros and buses again.”

Public transport in Amsterdam is quite expensive and prices have risen in recent years. In the city council, Bij1, among others, proposed making all public transport free, but that turns out to be financially impossible. The council also agreed to allow residents from New West, North or Southeast to travel cheaper to the city center, but that appears not to be possible until at least 2025.

