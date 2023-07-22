Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/22/2023 – 1:02 pm Share

A ban on cruise ships in the center of the Dutch capital is the latest blow to visitors who come in search of partying and marijuana. Even the traditional Red Light District is threatened with relocation. “No smoking marijuana,” warn signs around De Wallen, Amsterdam’s Red Light District. A law in force since May stipulates that tourists and residents caught smoking cannabis in or around the area are subject to a fine of 100 euros.

Fines also await those who drink alcohol or urinate on the street. In general, the capital of Holland has made life more difficult for the growing number of visitors who fill its streets looking for fun, especially in the famous red light district.

A young tourist from Newcastle, England, tells that he went there on vacation to smoke weed and have fun. That’s why he’s waiting for the Smokeboat at the pier on the Oudezijds Voorburgwal canal. On this special boat ride, he and a dozen other visitors have an hour to see the sights and legally consume marijuana.

Another Englishman came to a gardening fair, and now he’s taking advantage of his free day to visit the Red Light District. Based on the hand, he admits to being aware that using marijuana in public is illegal, but he didn’t think there would be police on the ground to impose fines.

Farrists are not welcome

On this hot July day, the historic center is buzzing: it seems almost as crowded as it was before the covid-19 pandemic. After all, Amsterdam is not an attractive tourist destination only for clubbing lovers: its simple 17th century houses and canals are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its museums are among the most important in the world.

In 2021, the municipality limited the volume of overnight stays per year to 20 million in order to better manage the influx of travelers. But numbers are just one of the capital’s problems: more worrisome for local authorities and many residents is the increase in party-goers who roam the narrow streets of the center at night, causing a riot.

To combat excessive party tourism, new rules were imposed in February, including a law determining that brothels in shop windows, bars and pubs in the Red Light District close two hours early. The following month, the city also launched the Stay away campaign to curb rowdy visitors.

The initiative, aimed primarily at British tourists between the ages of 18 and 35, included a series of short videos illustrating nights gone wrong, ending up in the police station or hospital. A survey showed that visitors to the UK, notorious for its wild stag parties, are especially prone to indiscriminate marijuana use.

This Friday (21/07), echoing measures already adopted by Venice, the city hall of the Dutch capital announced that it will prohibit cruise ships from docking in the center, and will close the terminal on the IJ river, near the train station. According to local politicians, the huge and polluting vessels do not align with the city’s sustainability goals.

“No more crazy”

Els Iping, from the Stop de Gekte (No More Madness) resident initiative, thinks that such campaigns and small changes are good initial steps, but not nearly enough to change the overall situation. She recalls that in the historic center, transformed into a hot spot for tourism, ordinary citizens also live.

Living in Amsterdam for 40 years, Iping has had to clean up the vomit of drunken tourists on his front steps several times. She complains that so many go downtown not to admire the beauty of the old city, but in search of “prostitution, coffee shops and drug dealers”, and rejects the idea that liberal cannabis use and prostitution are simply part of Amsterdam.

“Showcase brothels have been around since the 1960s, but when I moved here they were still just a peripheral phenomenon, there were many other shops and businesses here at the time. Nowadays it’s all sex, drugs and fast food.”

During a period, the own members of the Stop de Gekte made rounds in the neighborhood. Wearing high-visibility yellow vests, they accosted rowdy tourists to inform them that the ancient city is home to ordinary people who need their night’s rest. Most tourists reacted with understanding and apologies.

Recently the initiative suspended its rounds. According to Iping, local establishments, now forced to close two hours early, blame participants for their financial losses, harassing and insulting them.

Goodbye, Red Light District?

Geerte Udo, director of marketing company Amsterdam & Partners, says the city is so well known that she doesn’t need to do any more publicity work. At the same time, she recognizes that the excesses of mass tourism have become a problem in recent years: “In any city, you have to respect the local culture. Maybe we lost sight of that a little bit in the last 10, 15 years.”

The City Hall intends to combat the disturbances of party tourism not only with prohibitions and regulations, but also by changing the urban structure. Proposals have been presented for years to ban tourists from consuming marijuana and relocate prostitution to other areas.

Thus, by the end of 2023, a new “erotic center” for sex workers should be inaugurated in a suburb of the capital. But residents and professionals alike are opposed to the project, arguing that the suburban location will undermine their livelihoods and increase the danger women are exposed to at night.

As for the coffee shops, citizens are demanding that the municipality simply apply the laws of the Netherlands. According to this, cannabis can only be sold to those who reside in the country – a restriction that the capital has systematically circumvented.

The battle against sex and drug tourism is a long and arduous one. But with the effect of the new rules, such as the reduction of opening hours by two hours, Els Iping is quite satisfied: “People who live here, in the heart of the Red Light District, have noticed that it has gotten a little better, especially at night.”