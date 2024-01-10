Here is your weekly reminder not to go to Amsterdam by car.

Have you spent a significant amount of 2023 in a slow speed car? Congratulations, you are not alone. The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 shows that the roads have become busier again, with an increased travel time compared to 2022.

TomTom Traffic Index 2023

A top 10 has emerged based on the traffic index. The great Dutch times obviously have the most to do with traffic jams. The differences in crowds compared to the year before are really big. You will spend noticeably longer in the car if you moved around these cities in 2023 compared to 2022. The Telegraaf reports on this this morning.

Traffic jams

Tired of being stuck in a traffic jam? Then go to The Hague! That is the absolute number one in the Netherlands. The index shows that you would have lost 72 hours and 38 minutes of extra time in 2023 due to traffic. That is an increase of 1 hour and 25 minutes compared to 2022.

Which city has become much busier you ask? That is definitely Utrecht, at number two in the traffic index. Last year you had to count on 70 hours and 47 minutes extra travel time. The big news here is the increased travel time compared to 2022. That is an increase of no less than 6 hours and 32 minutes.

In third place is… Nijmegen! You might not have seen that coming. With an extra time of 60 hours and 47 minutes, you also spent 5 hours and 5 minutes more in heavy traffic in this city compared to 2022.

Let's quickly complete the rest of the top 10. In fourth place is Rotterdam (58 hours, 53 minutes + 5 hours and 20 minutes), in five Amsterdam (55 hours, 2 minutes +4 hours, 49 minutes), six Haarlem (54 hours, 53 minutes +6 hours, 16 minutes) seven Apeldoorn (53 hours, 46 minutes +3 hours, 7 minutes), eight Breda (53 hours, 32 minutes +2 hours, 43 minutes) nine Arnhem (52 ​​hours, 15 minutes +4 hours, 10 minutes) and ten Leiden ( 52 hours, 12 minutes, +2 hours).

In short, in all cities in this top 10 it took longer for the same route in 2023 compared to 2022.

Amsterdam most expensive city

The title refers to Amsterdam. According to the TomTom Traffic Index 2023, you spend an average of 1,275 euros on fuel costs per year in Amsterdam. This is mainly due to the expensive gasoline. Compared to world cities such as Paris, Berlin and London, you would get the least far in Amsterdam if you only had 1 euro worth of diesel.

London #1 drive slowly

To conclude with a consolation. The TomTom Traffic Index 2023 measures worldwide. The Netherlands is not doing so badly compared to other places. London is the number one slow driving city. A distance of 10 kilometers takes an average of 37 minutes and 20 seconds. If you have to experience that every day, you will spontaneously think about alternative transport.

Photo: Bugatti in Amsterdam via richard210680 on Autoblog Spots

