Amsterdam authorities have come up with an alternative to the “red light district” in the city center after the decision was made to close it. Writes about this The Guardian.

According to a document presented by Mayor Femke Halsema, the authorities are planning to build a five-story “erotic center” with an area of ​​five thousand square meters outside the city with two bars, one hundred small rooms and places for intimate entertainment, such as a strip club. In this way, Halsema seeks to improve conditions for sex workers and “clean up” the historic city center.

The entrance to the center is supposed to be paid, so as not to attract tourists who come to the De Wallen area just to gawk, but do not become customers. At the moment, the Amsterdam authorities are trying to find a commercial partner for the future enterprise.

The plans of the mayor of Amsterdam to close the “red light district” were announced in February. Members of political parties supported the initiative and suggested building an “erotic center” elsewhere, but have not yet named the exact location. Officials explained this decision by the desire to change the tourist image of the city.

The proposal to disband the quarter was already announced in February 2019. Then the head of the city promised to consider all possible options for transforming the area that would not jeopardize the safety of the prostitutes working there. In response to the initiative, the activists called the place a “meat market” and suggested abandoning it altogether.