Car rental company with fun viral campaigns is honored by the municipality

Those from 020, of course they think they have unsurpassed humor. The rest of the Netherlands then shakes their heads pityingly. But it now appears that in Amsterdam they really appreciate a good (word) joke. Because today gets Diks Car Rental the anniversary medal of the city of Amsterdam from the Deputy Mayor.

This means that the car rental company, best known in this editorial office for the campaigns 'chicks love Diks' and 'Everybody loves Diks', is part of Amsterdam's heritage. Because this company has been around for 75 years now.

You're forgiven if you've forgotten the fun viral campaigns of this Amsterdam car rental company. But it's Friday afternoon and Christian Horner is busy with other things, so here goes:

Oh and thanks for the laugh and of course congratulations, nice job Diks! And as a gift, shall we all give those students who are moving again this weekend with a Diks bus on the canals 2 minutes before we sound the horn? Or not of course!

This article Amsterdam has a sense of humor! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Amsterdam #sense #humor