Amsterdam demands that the number of flights at Schiphol be reduced by 12 percent, so that local residents and the environment experience less inconvenience. To achieve this, the council will take a tougher stance in the future as a shareholder in the airport, says councilor Hester van Buren.
Herman Stil, Tim Wagemakers
Latest update:
06:38
