Amsterdam decided to deprive tourists coming from other countries of soft drugs. This was announced on Friday, January 8, by the mayor of the capital of the Netherlands Femke Halsema, reports TASS with reference to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation.

“Of course, the plan will not be implemented tomorrow, I think it will take about a year,” the mayor of the city said. According to this decision, the sale of soft drugs will be allowed only to residents of the country.

“We have seen more and more young people come to Amsterdam specifically to visit coffee shops,” Halsema said, stressing that according to some research, many foreign tourists will refuse to travel to the city if they do not will be able to visit establishments where the sale of soft drugs is allowed.

The mayor has not yet discussed this issue with the owners of the coffee shops and, for a start, wants to submit it to the members of the city council. “We would like to see people interested in the beauty and wealth of our cultural institutions come to us. And not tourists who come here to consume alcohol and drugs, ”she summed up.

The Dutch authorities have a policy of tolerance for the use of marijuana, which is considered a soft drug, but in recent years they have begun to make efforts to reduce the flow of “drug tourists”. In 2012, a law was passed allowing only adults in the Netherlands to use coffee shops, but local authorities have been entrusted with its implementation and has met with resistance at the local level.