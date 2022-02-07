Dave De K., who is in jail in the Netherlands but will be tried in Belgium for the kidnapping and death of 4-year-old Dean Verberckmoes, will appear on Tuesday before the International Legal Aid Chamber in Amsterdam, which will decide on his surrender. The verdict is expected two weeks later and no appeal is possible against the decision.
Separatist leader says all-out war in eastern Ukraine could break out at any time
Head of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, during an interview in Donetsk By Anton Zverev DONETSK, Ukraine...
