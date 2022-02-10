The Amsterdam clubs that plan to open their doors on Saturday evening are not deterred by the impending penalty from the municipality and will simply open. This is what Pieter de Kroon, initiator of the campaign and chairman of the Amsterdam Clubs Consultation (OAC) has announced. Amsterdam nightclubs that participate in the protest action ‘The Night is standing’ risk a fine of 4500 euros if they open their doors.

