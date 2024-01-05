Tingelingeling, birds watch out, here's a cat coming! The municipality of Amsterdam will ask cat owners for their beloved pet predator a call to make, in an effort to reduce the number of birds killed. But, says cat expert Liesbeth Puts: a bell is 'not fun at all' for cats. “And it turns out it doesn't work either.”
Chris van Mersbergen
Latest update:
16:43
