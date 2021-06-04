They came up with the idea of ​​unloading the streets of Amsterdam with the help of robotic boats. The electric boats are computer-controlled and do not harm the environment, reports the Associated Press (AP).

The first copy of the four-meter electric boat has already been tested in Amsterdam. The robot is equipped with orange propellers and four battery-powered thrusters. The vessel develops a speed of up to six kilometers per hour and operates without recharging from 12 to 24 hours, depending on the weight of the cargo on board. According to the developers, robotic boats will become worthy competitors of electric cars in Amsterdam, since the city is permeated with waterways for 100 kilometers.

Related materials Sick fantasy. Transparent church, diamonds and a flying angel: what the most unusual buildings in the world look like Keep your eyes open. How Masks, Flash Drives and Snickers Inspired an Architect to Crazy Projects

Engineering scientists from The Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions and The Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on innovative transport that will help reduce road traffic and vehicle emissions in the capital of the Netherlands. USA. Autonomous electric vessels are designed for passenger transportation without human intervention in control.

“Boat technology is very relevant in complex port operations, when there are many ships, berths and piers on the water. The autonomous systems are remotely controlled by computers, taking into account the signals from the sensors on board, and ensure the safe movement of the vessel around the clock, ”explained Stephan van Dijk, director of innovation at the Amsterdam Institute.

Developers will need at least two more years to get the final version of the robot boat. It is necessary to improve the technology of self-management for the correct processing of data from cameras and scanners. In addition, before launching electric boats into operation, it is necessary to resolve all bureaucratic issues and obtain permits from the authorities.

Improving or replacing traditional transport in favor of electric has become a global trend in the context of combating the threats of global warming. The automotive industry is replenished with more and more new companies that are re-equipping production for the production of electric cars. In early June 2021, the Croatian car manufacturer Rimac, a Tesla rival, unveiled a super-powerful electric hypercar worth about two million euros, which is safe for the environment and can accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 1.85 seconds.