Not the flame in the pipe, but thick diesel soot in De Pijp. Amsterdam quickly buys 37 garbage trucks on diesel before this is banned by rules.

The virtue capital of the Netherlands once again shows that always being a virtue is quite difficult. Amsterdam, which had a top-4 of GL, PvdA, PvdD and D66 in the last elections, is going plenty of smelly diesel! In the capital of our country, regulations will come into effect in 2025, as a result of which polluting equipment will be banned from the city. Fossil fuel vehicles, for example.

The only thing is: there is a transitional arrangement of five years. After all, you cannot literally force everyone to simply write off expensive vehicles or to sell them. Even the wokies don’t get that pushed through. Affected private individuals and companies/companies can take measures to phase out polluting vehicles over a period of five years. In itself reasonable, although the rules themselves are of course debatable.

Now it was probably not the intention that the municipality itself would make maximum use of this transitional arrangement. But that is exactly what they do, in a cynical way. A large order was recently placed for 37 diesel garbage trucks. These must be delivered before 1 January 2025. In that case, they can then ‘normally’ serve until 2030.

Bizarrely enough, the involved alderman Pels of the ‘Waste’ department says that the cars are in principle also written off in 5 years. Although waste trucks normally last well over 10 years. In theory, he mentions the possibility of selling, but this is not in the financial planning. That in itself is prudent accounting. But for a seemingly crazy move.

Chairman of MKB Amsterdam Guido Frankfurther thinks it’s all special. On Twitter, Guido indicates that Amsterdam is not setting the right example, while it is costing SMEs:

SME Amsterdam finds it disconcerting that the municipality of Amsterdam is buying 37 diesel garbage trucks just before the introduction of the zero emission zone on 1 January 2025 and then making use of the transitional arrangement.

Frankfurther advocates changing the rules. He wants a broader transitional arrangement for SMEs. He subtly points out that the average entrepreneur cannot afford to write off large investments in five years. Only governments, which run on taxpayers’ money, can do that.

The issue has now also reached the House of Representatives, where strongholder VVD confronts the green rascals with the organic butter on their heads. Whose deed.

