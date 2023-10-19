Several major Amsterdam cultural institutions and the Arts Council fear the impoverishment of the art and culture sector. That reports Het Parool that collected responses to the report presented last week by cultural councilor Touria Meliani Main features of the Arts Plan 2025-2028on which the municipal council will make a decision in early November.

Because the annual culture budget for the next period will remain the same as the current budget of 160 million per year, the arts plan “does not sufficiently take into account the challenging circumstances in the sector itself”, writes Judikje Kiers, chairman of Amsterdam Cultural Institutions, in a letter to the alderman.

According to Het Parool The Holland Festival expects to be able to bring fewer international productions to Amsterdam if the plans are accepted. Theater De Kleine Komedie and pop venue Paradiso fear they will have to increase admission prices, making them less accessible to the young, diverse audience in Amsterdam. And the Amsterdam Music School is afraid that five thousand children will no longer be able to receive music education.

It Arts plan describes in broad terms the substantive policy for the arts and culture sector, the cultural policy goals and the financial framework. With “sharp choices,” Meliani writes, she wants to make Amsterdam a “strong, open and accessible cultural city.”

The councilor wants to distribute the available funds more widely throughout the city, so that Amsterdam residents can come into contact with culture in all neighborhoods. More subsidies will be made available for institutions that are underrepresented or have not previously had a chance to receive a subsidy. Makers and artists who have been hit hard by the corona crisis will receive more money.

After advice from the Amsterdam Arts Council, the council proposes to support seven halls, theaters, museums and companies with a total of 60 million euros per year. These are the Amsterdam Museum, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, International Theater Amsterdam (ITA), Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, National Opera & Ballet, the Meervaart and the Bijlmer Park Theater

The Amsterdam Fund for the Arts (AFK) will receive an additional 3 million euros. The municipality will impose more requirements in the areas of diversity, inclusion and (physical) accessibility. Institutions that apply for a multi-year subsidy must pay attention to these topics. The entire Arts Plan, including all final subsidies, will be determined in November next year.