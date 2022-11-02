Amsterdam is the new film by David O. Russell, author of The Fighter, The Positive Side and American Hustle, whose last direction dates back to 2015 with Joy. We are in 1933, in New York lives and works Doctor Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale), a veteran of the war wounded in body and spirit, who helps other veterans rejected by the system with very empirical methods. His attitude caused him to be expelled from the luxury environment of Park Avenue, where he operated before the war, and from his wife’s wealthy family, who evicted him.

To make his life less bitter is his friend Harold (John David Washington), a lawyer who fights for justice to those who cannot afford it. The two met on the French front, fighting side by side against racism and discrimination, as well as against the Germans. There they met the beautiful Valerie (Margot Robbie), heroic nurse, crazy and brilliant girl, on the run from a rich family who wanted to limit her life and for a few years they had lived together in Amsterdam, in happy anarchy.



Three transgressive rebels, three heroic libertarians.

The three, linked by a relationship of love / friendship capable of overcoming time and space, find themselves investigating the death of a general dear friend of theirs and become involved in a plot that puts their lives at risk. Because the rich pro-Nazi of the city move in the shadows, who are organizing a coup against Roosevelt (Philip Roth had also dealt with the real event, called the Business Plot, with his book ‘The conspiracy against America’, from which an HBO TV series was based). They will find an ally in the mythical retired general Dillenbeck (Robert De Niro), who will act as bait for the conspirators.

Amsterdam Director: David O. Russell

Cast: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts, Taylor Swift , Leland Orser

Distribution: Walt Disney Italia

Distribution: Walt Disney Italia

Genre: thriller, drama

To tell it briefly it also seems an interesting story, too bad that Amsterdam lasts 134 minutes, too many, which make it a pleasant but long-winded film, which would have benefited a greater conciseness. In fact, the narrative generates a sense of saturation / fatigue to the umpteenth subplot, to the umpteenth narrative deviation, while you go back and forth in time too many times, even when it would not be necessary, like a story with too many digressions. And there are too many explanations and too much voice over.

All of this makes the film ultimately cloying as it sways between Agatha Christie and Wes Anderson. Yet, not everything would be thrown away. In addition to the accurate setting and the beautiful photography of the great Emmanuel Lubezki, the core of the story would be valid and some of the characters turn out to be successful, in their eccentricity, in their being right out of the canons, especially the tender Doctor played by a wonderful Christian Bale .



The splendid disgusted by Robert De Niro.

Blurred John David Washington, wonderful Margot Robbie, excellent all the others, although locked up within the stylization of their respective characters, a true dream cast, composed of (we list) Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Alessandro Nivola, Matthias Schoenaerts and even Taylor Swift.

Unfortunately, this also wastes the final “message”, which would be valid, with a clear allusion to the present day, as can be deduced from the final speech of the real General of the Marine Butlers, remade in the film by a splendid Robert De Niro, whose now habitual expression of bitter disgust, it is perfect for those distant times, as well as for ours.