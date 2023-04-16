And so after the victory at the Strade Bianche 2023 and at the Liège-Bastogne-Liege 2021, the second place at the Tour de France 2022 and the second at Flanders 2023, the Dutch Demi Vollering conquers the home race. The Amstel Gold Race belongs to the twenty-six year old from Sd Worx, who immediately after the brow from the Cauberg, 1800 meters from the finish, goes into a team game with his partner Lotte Kopecky and becomes impregnable. Amidst the emotion of the arrival there is room for a kiss with the boyfriend through the iron mesh of the barriers. At 8″ the Belgian Kopecky easily wins the sprint of the chasing group, third the promising young Dutch Shirin Van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo). Fifth and best of the Italians Soraya Paladin from Vicenza, protagonist of a good attack in the last 10 km before alone and then with the Australian Brown. Ninth Silvia Persico. Further back Gasparrini (27a) and Longo Borghini (28a) at 28″, Balsamo 75a at 7’47”, withdrawn Marta Cavalli, winner in 2022.