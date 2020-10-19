Amrita Rao and her husband R.J. Anmol has officially closed the news of her first child. Amrita has shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram handle, in which her husband is also seen with her. In this post, Amrita has also told which stage of pregnancy she is on.

In this post, Amrita Rao has also apologized to her fans for hiding her pregnancy so far. Amrita has written, ‘For you it is the 10th month, but for me the 9th !!! Surprise Surprise … Anmol and I are in our ninth month, Already! I am very excited to share this good news to you all my fans.



With this, he has written that Baby is coming soon and it has been a very exciting journey for him. Amrita has done many hashtags like # 2020baby # 2020mom # 2020parents.

As soon as Amrita shared her picture, the fans started wishing her a new beginning in her life. Let me tell you that Mumbai Mirror recently reported about Amrita Rao’s pregnancy. Amrita was last seen in a baby bump outside a clinic in Khar. Both were seen outside a doctor’s clinic. A picture of him taken outside the clinic appeared in which Amrita’s baby bump was clearly visible.

Amrita Rao expecting her first baby

Please tell that Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating for about 7 years. The wedding took place in a clandestine manner and only the family members and some people and friends attended it. Amrita made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ab Ke Baras’, which was released in 2002. However, Amrita was most liked in ‘Ishq-Vishk’ and ‘Vivah’. Amrita Rao’s pairing with Shahid Kapoor was well-liked in these films.