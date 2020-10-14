After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, there is good news from now. Recently Amrita was captured on camera by photographers along with her husband Anmol. Amrita’s baby bump was seen in the pictures. She was outside a clinic in Mumbai. He spoke on The Good News after the pictures went viral.

There will be a feeling of becoming a mother when the child is in front

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita Rao talked about the journey of becoming her mother and putting Mental Health on priority. He also said that the feeling of becoming a mother is yet to come. Amrita feels that perhaps when she has a child in front of her, she will realize what nature can do.

Child is not demanding, I eat whatever I want

About his pregnancy cravings, he said that the child is not very demanding. They do not want to eat anything special. They eat whatever they want and feel that the child is happy to eat. Amrita said that Anmol is caring for her a lot. There is a favorite song of both of them for the child, ‘Chhota tumh chur hamara aaye phir again childhood our’. At the same time, Anmol read a text of the Bhagavad Gita every night for him and the child. At the same time, it is important to take care of mental health and remain positive in the midst of this epidemic.