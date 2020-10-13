Amrita Rao has kept her personal life far away from the world of films and glamor since marriage. Amrita Rao is being discussed once, due to her pregnancy. Amrita Rao has also been included in the list of actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, who are going to be mother soon. Amrita was last seen in a baby bump outside a clinic in Khar.

Yes, Amrita and RJ Anmol is going to be parents for the first time and the two are seen together outside a doctor’s clinic. A picture of him taken outside the clinic has come out in which Amrita’s baby bump is clearly visible.

Please tell that Amrita and Anmol were married in 2016 after dating for about 7 years. The wedding took place in a clandestine manner and only the family members and some people and friends attended it.

In a source close to the actress told, ‘She is living this phase of her life to the fullest. Although many people do not know about their pregnancy, but their close ones are aware of this. She was pregnant before the lockdown. Both Amrita and Anmol prefer to live their lives privately. ‘

Amrita made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ab Ke Baras’, which was released in 2002. However, Amrita was most liked in ‘Ishq-Vishk’ and ‘Vivah’. Amrita Rao’s pairing with Shahid Kapoor was well-liked in these films.