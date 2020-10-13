Please tell that Amrita and Anmol were married in 2016 after dating for about 7 years. The wedding took place in a clandestine manner and only the family members and some people and friends attended it.
In a source close to the actress told, ‘She is living this phase of her life to the fullest. Although many people do not know about their pregnancy, but their close ones are aware of this. She was pregnant before the lockdown. Both Amrita and Anmol prefer to live their lives privately. ‘
Amrita made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Ab Ke Baras’, which was released in 2002. However, Amrita was most liked in ‘Ishq-Vishk’ and ‘Vivah’. Amrita Rao’s pairing with Shahid Kapoor was well-liked in these films.
