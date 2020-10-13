Bollywood actress Amrita Rao is going to be a mother. Recently she was spotted outside a clinic in Khar with husband RJ Anmol. A picture of Amrita has also surfaced, in which her baby bump is clearly visible. It is being told that this photo was taken during the doctor’s clinic visit.

A source from the Times of India said, Amrita is enjoying this time of her life very much. Most people are not aware of his pregnancy. Only those close to the couple know about this. She was pregnant before the lockdown and is quite happy. Both Amrita and Anmol live their lives extremely privately.

Let us tell you that Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for 7 years. His marriage was attended by family and only close friends.

Talking about Amrita’s professional life, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Ab Ke Baras. The film was released in the year 2002. In the film, he worked with Arya Babbar. Apart from this, Amrita has worked in many South films. Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor’s chemistry was well-liked in ‘Ishq-Vishk’ and ‘Vivah’.

Significantly, Amrita was last seen in Balasaheb Thackeray’s biopic. In this film, he played the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray. In the film, he shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His performance in this film was well appreciated.