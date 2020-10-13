Highlights: Amrita, wife of former CM Devendra Fadnavis also jumped into the issue of opening religious places in the state

Tweeted that these people really need a certificate

In response, Shiv Sena’s female leader Visakha Raut challenged Amrita

Vishakha Raut said, if Amrita Fadnavis has the courage, speak before us

Mumbai

In Maharashtra, the verbal war between the Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the temple issue has intensified. The issue of Hindutva has become hot in the state’s politics after a letter written by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to CM Uddhav Thackeray and then a reply by CM. On Tuesday, Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, has also jumped into this political battle that took place all day on social media. After her tweet, Shiv Sena’s women brigade has also taken command.

Amrita Fadnavis said, really need a certificate

Amrita Fadnavis, wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has tweeted, ‘Wow administration, the government has opened liquor shops across the state but kept the temples closed’. Sometimes it is necessary to give a certificate for people of dangerous mindset. Who are not even able to create SOPs to open temples.

Shiv Sena leader Visakha Raut’s hot attack

Vishakha Raut, former Shiv Sena Mayor and current House Leader in BMC, was so enraged at Amrita Fadnavis’s tweet that she lost her temper.

Visakha asked who is he? Is the party’s spokesperson, MP, MLA or corporator? When did Amrita Fadnavis enter politics? When her husband became Chief Minister five years ago. Do not force us to open our mouths and we do not need to teach Hindutva.

This is the fourth generation in Shiv Sena politics, including Aditya Thackeray. Who believes in Hindutva. If Amrita Fadnavis has courage, show it all in front of Shiv Sena’s lady Aghadi. They will not be able to hide their mouths anywhere.