Supreme court warns defaulter home buyers in Amrapali case

The court said that if home buyers do not deposit the arrears by October 30, their flats will be canceled.

Home buyers’ lawyer presented full details in the Supreme Court and said that the directors have earned money by diverting people’s money.

In the Amrapali case, the Supreme Court has directed that the home buyers whose payment was outstanding during the Amrapali project should deposit their dues by October 30 or else their flat will be canceled. In the Amrapali case, Home Buyers lawyer ML Lahoti said that the details have been presented in the court on behalf of the court receiver. According to the demand of the home buyers whose builder-buyers agreement has remained outstanding, such home buyers have been asked by the Supreme Court to submit their outstanding payment by October 30. However, there are a limited number of such default buyers. Time has been given till October 30 for this otherwise their flats will be canceled.

Bank can do independent funding

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the RBI to state whether they have any regulation in the matter of finance of the consortium of banks? The court receiver proposed to fund the Amrapali project by the consortium of banks and the same was also written to the RBI. The RBI had said in its reply that banks are independent and they can fund. The Supreme Court has asked the RBI to tell the court on the record during the next hearing that the instructions that the Supreme Court will issue for funding the Amrapali project by banks will not come in the way of their regulation.



Directors divert home buyers money?

Lahouti, the lawyer for Amrapali Buyers, said that the full details were presented on his behalf in the Supreme Court and that the property that the directors created by diverting the money of the home buyers should be sold. Lahoti presented the details to the court and stated that on 23 July 2019, the Supreme Court passed the detail order. Under this, it was said that Rs 5619 crore of home buyers have been diverted in different ways. A total of 46456 units of NBCC are to be built. There is a shortage of funds. NBCC needs 8 thousand 16 crores. Home buyers have an outstanding balance of 3870 crores.

Hearing again on 5 October

According to this, 4160 crore is required. Under the order of the Supreme Court, Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma diverted 2996 crore. Also, there is a recovery of Rs 912 crore from funds diverted in the name of other directors. Lahouti said that a total of 5856 flats have been sold at lower prices. It has a recovery of 321 crores. Also the unsold units and commercial properties to be sold are worth 2337 crores. A court order in this regard should be implemented. So that money can be recovered. The Supreme Court has asked the court receiver to do an examination in detail in this case. Now the hearing will be on 5 October.