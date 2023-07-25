The agreement between the clubs is getting closer and closer: once the sale has been settled, the Viola will be able to dive into the incoming market again

John Sardelli – Florence

He showed up as scheduled today at Viola Park, but there really could be little left in Florence. The negotiation between Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat is developing according to the planned tracks and the agreement between the clubs is getting closer and closer. The British have reached around 25 million and with the addition of some bonuses, the impression is that it can be closed in a very short time in everyone’s interest.

Because United wants Amrabat, Amrabat wants a big club (and Manchester obviously is): and even Fiorentina has understood for some time that they have to build a new team without the muscles of the Moroccan. After the 22 million (which could exceed 25 with bonuses) collected by the Igor-Terzic couple, collecting another 25-30 would be important to continue the strengthening campaign started with Parisi and Arthur.

I want to go — Amrabat had been courted by Barcelona in January and, to tell the truth, he would have gone there very willingly. Commisso stopped everything by giving up a lot of money in order not to lose a key pawn, fresh from a super World Cup played in Qatar. This time it's impossible to curb the midfielder's desire for new experiences, as long as Viola is happy. Request game from 30 million and approached by United, almost unthinkable to think of a sensational twist. Negotiation routed, indeed. From Morocco they even say practically finished. What is certain is that tomorrow could be an important day to understand if the last distances can be overcome. Fiorentina will fly to Belgrade where they will play against Red Star on the 26th evening (8pm). Amrabat will not be scheduled to get on the plane, having just returned from vacation he has to start the tests at the beginning of the season. But the impression is that he will soon be able to dress in colors other than purple.

Future — Once the sale has been settled, Fiorentina will be able to dive into the incoming market again. We need a goalkeeper, a centre-forward, a possibly left-footed defender and a central midfielder. Many in names combined with Viola, with Audero between the posts and Nzola in front who are certainly part of the possible signing list. In defense they like Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb) and Murillo (Corinthians). In between, eyes on Dominguez (Bologna) and beyond. Open casting because having money to spend is nice, but Fiorentina don’t want to be tempted by anyone.