The Viola forward with Piatek, who had missed a penalty, then control almost doubling. The error of the former Verona gives the equal to Agudelo but then comes the three-point shot

A beautiful Fiorentina wins 2-1 at La Spezia after a substantially dominated match, but which risked getting out of hand due to a mistake by Amrabat, who was then very good at redeeming himself by scoring the decisive goal in the 89th minute. Fiorentina dominated the game for 74 ‘, until Agudelo’s momentary equal. First Piatek wasted a penalty in the 16 ‘(a naive foul by Reca on Nico Gonzalez), then he partially redeemed himself by scoring in the 42nd minute on Maleh’s assist after a valuable play by Odriozola. Fiorentina nearly doubled with Gonzalez and Biraghi’s crossbar (from a corner!), Before cashing in Agudelo’s equalizer (increasingly devastating weapon from the bench), favored however by an error by Amrabat which was unacceptable at these levels. The former Verona got the ball stolen by the last man in his metacampo favoring Agudelo’s ride. See also America's ideal eleven in 2021 according to the newspaper El País: Brazil's soccer monopoly

OVERTURNING RISK – The game, very linear until then, was in danger of overturning when Colley touched the post. A perky Biraghi still went close to scoring, but the decisive play is precisely from Amrabat: Cabral works a nice ball and serves it to the Moroccan, who draws the corner from the edge of the area.

THE MATCH – Fiorentina confirmed that they are going through a good moment, conceding almost nothing to Spezia, even if they lacked a bit of effectiveness under the goal. The Ligurians, who interrupted the positive streak of 10 points in 4 games here, lacked effectiveness under the goal (badly Manaj and Nzola) and the imagination of Gyasi and Verde appeared to be tarnished. But the more 5 on the third bottom in the standings for now leaves Thiago Motta quite calm

February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 22:59)

