During a television interview with the “Happening in Egypt” program broadcast on the “MBC Egypt” channel, the Egyptian artist Amr Saad revealed the developments in the health of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, who is infected with the Corona virus.

Amr Saad said that he is communicating with the media, Ramy Radwan, and the artist, Hassan Al-Raddad, to check on the health condition of the artist, Dalal Abdel Aziz, during her current treatment period in the hospital from the Corona virus. According to Arte Arabia.

Saad added: “I have an emotional relationship with the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz, especially after the series Kings of Al-Jada’ana, and a cohabitation took place, and I feel that she is very close to me as if she was my mother, and if I saw her, I would say my people and my soul to the house, but her condition is a little critical.”