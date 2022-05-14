Amr Moussa added in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the UAE plays an important role in the Arab framework, referring to the important work accomplished by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in leading the country.

Moussa also praised “the role played by the UAE at a precise time in history,” stressing the importance of completing this role “because Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed has been in the position of decision and power for a long time, and he knows all the files related to the progress of the Emirates, related to Arab-Arab relations, and so on. “.

The former Egyptian foreign minister continued, “It is clear that under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE has advanced in many areas, and every Arab hopes to be successful. We wish him all success and success.”

He expressed his hope that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed would be a support for Arab solidarity, and the realization of Arab hopes for a better future.

Moussa referred to the friendly relations that bring together Egyptians in the UAE, saying that “as much as the sadness of the departure of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, there is an aspiration for a new era to be added to the existing positive relations between the two countries, and between the Emirates and all Arab countries.”

On Saturday, the Federal Supreme Council unanimously elected Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as President of the UAE, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The Council held a meeting at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs stated that “according to Article 51 of the constitution, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was unanimously elected President of the UAE, succeeding the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”