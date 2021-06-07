After a hiatus of more than a year due to the Corona pandemic, the Egyptian singer Amr Diab announced the revival of his first mass concert at the “Jeddah Super Dome” theater on Friday, June 18.

“The Plateau”, as his fans call him, published the advertisement poster on his pages in the communication platforms, and the Saudi audience quickly interacted with him, while greetings poured out on him, expressing their longing for his “unforgettable” parties, as they described them.

The party will be held under the same conditions set by the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia (the event sponsor) by applying the precautionary measures that it circulated earlier, the most important of which is limiting attendance to events for those vaccinated with the Corona vaccine. According to Okaz.

It is noteworthy that the authority provided tickets online for about 6,000 seats, in implementation of the distancing measures.