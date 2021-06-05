The journalist, Amr Adib, commented on the video of the artist, Mohamed Ramadan, in which he announced the reservation of his money in a bank, saying: “Mohamed Ramadan is laughing at us, and the country is in need of his money, and your money is for the pilot who died. His money.

He added during the “Al-Hekaya” program broadcast on the “M. B. C. Egypt: “Muhammad Ramadan insists on telling people that the government is seizing people’s money. Today, you are telling people to keep in mind the state will seize your money, and take away your money at home,” according to Al-Masry Al-Youm.

The artist, Mohamed Ramadan, had announced the reservation of his money in the banks, where he said in a video that he posted on his personal account on “Instagram”: “Good morning … I woke up today, in contact with the bank, saying that the state has reserved my money in the banks, and I and everything I own is property.” My country, and for the record, I have money in my house. My money in the bank is hidden.”