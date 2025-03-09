A group of people has Amputed a hand to a young man In a Tumultuaria fight in the early hours of last Saturday at a bar in L’Hospitalet in Llobregat (Barcelona), an event for which the Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested three of the alleged authors.

Catalan police sources have informed EFE that, about three in the morning, the Mossos have been alerted to occurring A fight inside a bar Located in the Truvessera de Les Corts, in the Collblanc neighborhood of L’Hospitalet.

Upon arriving at the place they have found A young man injured who had amputated a hand. He has been transferred to a hospital, where he has been operated.

Subsequently, the police They have arrested three people allegedly related to the brutal aggression.

The Mossos keep research open In this case to know the origin of the fight and locate other alleged involved in the aggression to the young man.